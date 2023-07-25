Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visits Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Munising is finding solutions to housing and internet connection crises.

On Tuesday, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, (D) Michigan, took in a short presentation from Renovare Development. Renovare plans to redevelop the old Munising Fire Hall to create the Munising Marketplace. The company says it will be a three-story mixed-use building.

Gilchrist said this project gives reasons for more families to choose to live in Munising.

“Between this fire hall and the marketplace, there is going to be more places for people to live, a place for children to be taken care of, and to be positioned to do their best and to be early readers and early leaders,” said Gilchrist. “I’m excited about it. To hear from the team firsthand who is going to make this happen and see all of the community come together, it’s really inspirational.”

Renovare said the building will have a community-centered commercial and retail space, a daycare center, a restaurant, and multiple other retail spaces. Renovare also said the old Fire Hall building will be turned into a food hub.

The second part of Gilchrist’s Munising Trip was another presentation by Peninsula Fiber Network (PFN). The presentation was about increasing the connectivity of Michigan’s internet. He said the PFN tour and Middle Mile Grant, which is partnered with Hiawatha Communications, do just that.

“Making sure that people have access to the connectivity that connects them to the opportunity, to more economic opportunity and activity to better health outcomes, educational experiences that are only available to people who are online,” said Gilchrist. “We are going to be the first in the county, the first large state to connect all of our people.”

Renovare said its project, once approved by the Michigan Economic Development Cooperation, will cost approximately $25,000,000.

PFN also said its project will be completed in the next four years.

