Man cycling for a cause makes pitstop in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A man riding his bike around the state of Michigan made a stop in Escanaba today to meet State House Rep. Dave Prestin (R-108).

Timothy Ward was more than halfway through his journey of almost 2,450 miles when he put down his kickstand at Ludington Park today.

The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness for Ward’s favorite nonprofit, Chance for Life, he said.

Chance for Life is an organization that provides behavioral and life skills training to people who are currently incarcerated and to returning citizens, according to their website.

“Those skillsets that they gain through the program, then come with them when they become returning citizens,” Ward said.

The program was first put in place at Mound Correctional Facility in Detroit. Part of the training teaches dispute resolution through mediation rather than violence, Ward added. He said a year into the endeavor, violent incidences at the facility were down by 40%.

After a layover in Rapid River tonight, Ward heads back across the bridge down to Lower Michigan for the remainder of his ride.

