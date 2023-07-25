Maintenance worker dies after falling 50 feet into empty fuel tank, officials say

A maintenance worker died Monday after falling at least 50 feet into an empty fuel tank in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A maintenance worker in Oregon has died after falling into an empty fuel tank on Monday.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the worker fell at least 50 feet to the bottom of a fuel tank they were working on at a facility in the Portland area.

The tank had just been emptied of hazardous materials, officials said.

Rescue crews reached the unidentified worker through a ground-level entry hatch, but the employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s employer has not been immediately identified, and the facility has not yet commented on the situation.

Officials said their investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man charged for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
The Ishpeming Police and Fire Department on scene of a trailer fire on Woodland Drive.
Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

Latest News

Freya, a sub-adult female white shark, pinged on July 19.
Nearly 900-pound shark pings off coast days before ‘Shark Week’
Learning new job skills through free resources
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says