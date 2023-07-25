Lt. Governor visits Luce County during ‘Make it in Michigan’ Budget Tour

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist made stops in Luce County on Tuesday during day two of his ‘Make it in Michigan’ Budget Tour.

The tour comes after the Legislature approved the state’s next spending plan earlier this month.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist first visited Helen Newberry Joy Hospital to see the current facility and how the $7 million dollars in state-appropriated funds would be used.

“Improving the patient experience,” Garlin said. “Whether it was for patients to be more comfortable in their exam rooms, more comfortable in the rooms when they’re recovering from surgery. For the staff to have more room to be able to store things, to organize things. This is really about how everything can be better and more efficient.”

Gilchrist said the Whitmer Administration is focused on rural health and reducing health disparity across the state.

After visiting the hospital, Gilchrist said he’s going to continue to stay up to date on the developments.

“The deep investment we’re making in this facility here today, to be able to come, and walk, and meet the staff, meet the nurses, meet the doctors, and talk to them about the difference that it’s going to make, to deepen the expertise, the capacity, the facilities here at Newberry Joy,” Garlin said. “I’m super excited to see it myself, I saw a before and I can’t wait to see the after.”

After the hospital, Gilchrist visited Bee Wise Farms. The farm hosts two beehive centers, a lavender field, and a number of educational programs.

One program is Heroes to Hives, which provides beekeeping education for veterans. The program has trained more than 10,000 veterans and is funded by Michigan Food and Farming Systems.

Gilchrist said supporting agricultural endeavors helps a crucial part of Michigan’s economy.

“It’s the second biggest contributor to our economy,” Garlin said. “We have the second most diverse agricultural space, yield, and production in the country, and that is a point of pride for us.”

