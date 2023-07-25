Lt. Governor visits Luce County during ‘Make it in Michigan’ Budget Tour

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist took a tour of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital to see how state...
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist took a tour of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital to see how state funding would be used.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist made stops in Luce County on Tuesday during day two of his ‘Make it in Michigan’ Budget Tour.

The tour comes after the Legislature approved the state’s next spending plan earlier this month.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist first visited Helen Newberry Joy Hospital to see the current facility and how the $7 million dollars in state-appropriated funds would be used.

“Improving the patient experience,” Garlin said. “Whether it was for patients to be more comfortable in their exam rooms, more comfortable in the rooms when they’re recovering from surgery. For the staff to have more room to be able to store things, to organize things. This is really about how everything can be better and more efficient.”

Gilchrist said the Whitmer Administration is focused on rural health and reducing health disparity across the state.

After visiting the hospital, Gilchrist said he’s going to continue to stay up to date on the developments.

“The deep investment we’re making in this facility here today, to be able to come, and walk, and meet the staff, meet the nurses, meet the doctors, and talk to them about the difference that it’s going to make, to deepen the expertise, the capacity, the facilities here at Newberry Joy,” Garlin said. “I’m super excited to see it myself, I saw a before and I can’t wait to see the after.”

After the hospital, Gilchrist visited Bee Wise Farms. The farm hosts two beehive centers, a lavender field, and a number of educational programs.

One program is Heroes to Hives, which provides beekeeping education for veterans. The program has trained more than 10,000 veterans and is funded by Michigan Food and Farming Systems.

Gilchrist said supporting agricultural endeavors helps a crucial part of Michigan’s economy.

“It’s the second biggest contributor to our economy,” Garlin said. “We have the second most diverse agricultural space, yield, and production in the country, and that is a point of pride for us.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man charged for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
The Ishpeming Police and Fire Department on scene of a trailer fire on Woodland Drive.
Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

Latest News

TEAM Wireless to give away backpacks, school supplies
Highland Copper announces Kinterra as joint venture partner for White Pine North Project
The party will feature a cosplay contest, raffles and trivia.
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea sells ‘SECRET OOZE’ for Nerds of Marquette group
Community Foundation of Marquette County
Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of the Nelson Family Foundation