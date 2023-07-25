Highland Copper announces Kinterra as joint venture partner for White Pine North Project

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Highland Copper Company Inc. announced Monday its Preliminary Economic Assessment and a joint venture agreement with Kinterra Copper USA LLC to advance the development of the White Pine project in Michigan.

According to a press release from Highland Copper, the White Pine project is a major economic development opportunity for the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Once in operation, the project will create an estimated 545 jobs, and provide a boost in local tax revenue and business spending during its estimated 21.8-year mine life.

The project aims to play a critical role in the domestic production of copper, supporting the manufacturing of electric vehicles, power grids, renewable energy, aerospace and advanced electronics.

White Pine is continuing efforts to complete permit applications in 2024. The start of activities on the feasibility study is also planned for 2024. Once permits are received and the feasibility study is completed, project financing will be required in order to initiate construction, which is estimated to begin in 2026 and continue over 3 years. The mine is expected to begin production by 2029.

Kinterra will bring additional financial and technical strength required to progress White Pine through to development.

“Today’s announcements are transformational for Highland Copper. While we continue to maintain our focus on the fully permitted Copperwood project, we have a viable path to simultaneously advance the White Pine, keeping our focus on near-term value creation by developing a new US copper producer. As significant capital is required to develop both projects, the joint venture arrangement allows us to move forward without having to issue any shares and unlocks tremendous value for our shareholders. Kinterra recognizes the quality of our asset base and is committed to working with Highland to advance White Pine. We look forward to working with Kinterra as partners to progress this great asset.

We are pleased that all stakeholders, including the various Michigan communities and our shareholders, will benefit as we surface the significant asset value at both projects. We look forward to updating the stakeholders and the public as we advance,” said Denis Miville-Deschênes, president and CEO of Highland Copper.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.