Heat, humidity ramping up midweek with strong storms possible

Afternoon heat index could reach extreme caution through Thursday -- soaking rain, t’storms also possible.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NWS plus EGLE air quality alerts in effect HERE.

An amplifying warm air ridge approaches Upper Michigan and the Upper Midwest midweek, ramping up heat and humidity levels -- heat indices could reach extreme caution Wednesday and Thursday. Sliding down the path of the ridge are a series of Canadian Prairies systems to trigger showers and thunderstorms across the U.P. late Tuesday through early Friday -- local flash flooding is possible from heavy downpours. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing at least small hail, strong wind gusts in addition to the dangerous lightning. Milder, slightly drier air mixes in to refreshen the U.P. atmosphere this weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few thunderstorms mainly along the Wisconsin border, then diminishing late before a new round of rain and thunderstorms spread west to east through morning

>Lows: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms with occasional heavy rain possible; rain and thunderstorms tapering off towards evening; breezy

>Highs: 70s to Upper 80s (cooler nearshore, hotter inland)

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with few to scattered showers and thunderstorms; occasional heavy rain; breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms, picking up towards evening; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with showers then tapering off; mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, July 31st: Partly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Partly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/80

