Feeding America West Michigan to visit Dickinson County Tuesday morning

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will distribute food in Dickinson County Tuesday morning.

The pantry is at the Ever After Events Center, at 420 N. Hooper Drive in Kingsford, with distribution beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central time. This is a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their car.

