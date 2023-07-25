Developer has big plans for old Chamber of Commerce site in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new housing option is coming to downtown Escanaba.

Local developer Matt Sviland with Swanee Incorporated said his company is bringing a suite of condominiums called the North Shore Flats to the old Chamber of Commerce site.

The location of the planned development is from 3rd Street to the Municipal Dock and from Ludington Street to the water.

“On this site we’re planning for two condominium buildings. One will be at an angle over on the east end and that will look across the bay over at Stonington,” Sviland said. “And the other building will look right directly up into Little Bay de Noc.”

Sviland said the Flats will have a third building with both residential and commercial space, potentially including a market and a coffee shop on the ground floor. However, he said Swanee is not ready to break ground just yet.

“Construction’s slated to start in the spring,” Sviland said. “Right now, we’re waiting on the Geotech work to get done which tells us what kind of foundations we’ll need on this property.”

According to Sviland, construction will cost $14 to $16 million per residential building. The mixed-use building will be around $18 million, with a grand total running upwards of $50 million.

He said he doesn’t foresee any problems filling up the condos.

“The first building will likely be 10 condominiums and we’re finding that the demand has been so great that the second building will likely be more,” Sviland said.

He added that the listing prices for the units have not yet been determined.

Street parking for community members will not be impacted, Sviland said, because parking for the condos will be located underground.

