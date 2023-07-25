Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of the Nelson Family Foundation

Community Foundation of Marquette County
Community Foundation of Marquette County(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County is celebrating 25 years of giving by the Nelson Family Foundation.

Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO, Zosia Eppensteiner, said Jeff and Paula Nelson were originally from Ishpeming, and began giving in 1999. Since then the Nelson Family Foundation has awarded $125,000 worth of scholarships over the years.

Within that foundation, there are six different scholarships that students can earn.

Eppensteiner said they’re really thankful for the donors that believe in generosity over time.

“The Community Foundation really works closely with donors who want to have a positive impact in the community over time, and that’s the beauty of the Nelson Foundation and other scholarship funds that we administer. You really see the power of their generosity and the legacy that it’s leaving over time,” said Eppensteiner.

Students in Ishpeming, Negaunee and Marquette are eligible for these scholarships. The application is administered directly through the school, so touching base with your guidance counselor is the best way to apply.

