Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reports 2023 second-quarter results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported its 2023 second-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company reported revenues of $6 billion, which is up from $5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023. It also reported a net income of $356 million, or $0.67 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders.

Cleveland-Cliffs says it owes the success to its high volume of shipments this quarter.

“Our volumes and selling prices were both up sequentially from Q1 to Q2,” said Celso Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. executive vice president and CFO. “Shipments of 4.2 million tons effectively matched the high watermark that we set as a steel company two years ago.”

The company also reported its highest total liquidity in history at $3.8 billion.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.