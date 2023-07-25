Blossom Bird Bubble Tea sells ‘SECRET OOZE’ for Nerds of Marquette group

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nerds of Marquette is teaming up with Blossom Bird Bubble Tea to raise funds for a party.

Blossom Bird Bubble Tea has created a special drink to raise money for the Nerds of Marquette viewing party of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ‘Mutant Mayhem’.

The limited edition SECRET OOZE drink is kiwi lemonade or green tea with orange popping boba. Proceeds from the drink will go to fund the party.

The party will feature a cosplay contest, raffles and trivia. Joel Siegel, Nerds of Marquette head said if they sell enough tickets there will also be a pizza party. Tickets are $20 and they include a small popcorn, small drink and raffle tickets.

Siegel said this event is for anyone that wants to join.

“If you’re a big turtle’s fan, if you’re a big comic fan, cartoon fan, this is the jam for you. This is totally family-friendly. It’s just an event where everyone can come together and enjoy the turtle power,” said Siegel.

Tickets must be purchased by August 3. They can be purchased at MATIMQT.org. The show is at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Fine Arts Theater on August 5.

The SPECIAL OOZE will be offered until the show, or while supplies last.

