8-year-old caught allegedly driving mom’s car

By WRDW Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Deputies say an 8-year-old girl from Georgia was pulled over while driving her mom’s car.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls in relation to the girl driving a blue Toyota Highlander on Monday in Martinez, WRDW reports.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle around 10:35 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.

The 8-year-old said she was “just driving” when pulled over. She stated she didn’t know why she took her mom’s car.

She was taken to juvenile court and released to her mom.

The incident comes days after the Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to the hospital in Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
heat
Pleasant day before a hot dome moves in

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America West Michigan to visit Dickinson County Tuesday morning
DOJ sues Texas over floating barriers meant to stop migrants
Police, residents look for clues after human remains found in suitcases
Preston and Tanesha Cobb got married at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital after a...
‘Nothing that would stop me’: Couple gets married at burn center