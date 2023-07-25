4 Marquette County organizations receive Going PRO Talent Fund awards

(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo)
(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo) (WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has announced four Marquette County organizations as recipients of the Going PRO Talent Fund awards.

This fund provides employers with assistance in training, developing and retaining new and current employees. Companies must be for-profit or nonprofit to be eligible for this award.

Upper Peninsula Great Lakes Family Health Center in Marquette was awarded $129,000, Resolve Surgical Technologies in Marquette was awarded $55,200, MJ VanDamme Trucking Inc. in K.I. Sawyer was awarded $12,000, and PotlatchDeltic Land and Lumber LLC in K.I. Sawyer was awarded $10,000.

Erika Justus, Upper Peninsula Michigan Works Going PRO Talent Fund coordinator, said this is an opportunity for the companies to grow.

“From a company standpoint, this award money helps assist them in investing back into their employees to give the employees the skills that the company needs to be competitive and grow,” said Justus.

The application period will open again in the fall. If your organization is interested in applying, reach out to your local Michigan Works and they will help you in the process. The earlier you apply the better.

