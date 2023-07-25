2nd Annual Copper Shores Community Health Foundation to host community-wide picnic in L’Anse

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF)’s annual community-wide picnic returns this Sunday.

The first picnic was held in Chassell last year. This year, it is being held at the waterfront park in L’Anse. The event is free, featuring a wide variety of activities such as a dunk tank, live music and food for attendees.

“Should be a beautiful afternoon,” said CSCHF Marketing and Communications Director Michael Babcock. “A good chance for all of us to get together as a community and celebrate all of the good things happening.”

Numerous non-profits and municipalities will also be present with booths at the event. These include Keweenaw CAPE, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and the Village of L’Anse Police and Fire Departments. You can also win raffle prizes by visiting the booths.

The event is an opportunity for organizations to show off finished and ongoing projects completed with the help of Copper Shores.

According to L’Anse Village Manager Robert Lafave, one project the foundation has assisted with is the renovation of Meadowbrook Arena. These renovations wrapped up ‘in the last year or so’.

“The locker rooms have all been renovated,” said Lafave. “We have a new concession area, we’ve re-done all of the bathrooms, they’re all ADA compliant, and with changing tables for young children as well.”

The village will also use grant funding from the DNR to install new hockey boards and glass for the arena’s ice rink.

LaFave adds that these new features will lend themselves to a new project with Copper Shores. A farmer’s market area is being built in front of the arena.

According to Lafave, the market area should be completed between October and November.

CSCHF plans to continue hosting the event in a different location every year. Next year’s location is still being decided.

“There’s just a lot of projects that we’ve done down in L’Anse, and this is a great chance to showcase a lot of those projects, a lot of our partners,” said Lafave. “Next year, we’ll go somewhere different and find another community that we’ve done a lot of work in.”

Sunday’s picnic runs from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.