2nd Annual Copper Shores Community Health Foundation to host community-wide picnic in L’Anse

The event is free, featuring a wide variety of activities and food, and is an opportunity for organizations to show off finished and ongoing projects.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF)’s annual community-wide picnic returns this Sunday.

The first picnic was held in Chassell last year. This year, it is being held at the waterfront park in L’Anse. The event is free, featuring a wide variety of activities such as a dunk tank, live music and food for attendees.

“Should be a beautiful afternoon,” said CSCHF Marketing and Communications Director Michael Babcock. “A good chance for all of us to get together as a community and celebrate all of the good things happening.”

Numerous non-profits and municipalities will also be present with booths at the event. These include Keweenaw CAPE, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly and the Village of L’Anse Police and Fire Departments. You can also win raffle prizes by visiting the booths.

The event is an opportunity for organizations to show off finished and ongoing projects completed with the help of Copper Shores.

According to L’Anse Village Manager Robert Lafave, one project the foundation has assisted with is the renovation of Meadowbrook Arena. These renovations wrapped up ‘in the last year or so’.

“The locker rooms have all been renovated,” said Lafave. “We have a new concession area, we’ve re-done all of the bathrooms, they’re all ADA compliant, and with changing tables for young children as well.”

The village will also use grant funding from the DNR to install new hockey boards and glass for the arena’s ice rink.

LaFave adds that these new features will lend themselves to a new project with Copper Shores. A farmer’s market area is being built in front of the arena.

According to Lafave, the market area should be completed between October and November.

CSCHF plans to continue hosting the event in a different location every year. Next year’s location is still being decided.

“There’s just a lot of projects that we’ve done down in L’Anse, and this is a great chance to showcase a lot of those projects, a lot of our partners,” said Lafave. “Next year, we’ll go somewhere different and find another community that we’ve done a lot of work in.”

Sunday’s picnic runs from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Handcuffs graphic
Man charged for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
The Ishpeming Police and Fire Department on scene of a trailer fire on Woodland Drive.
Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

Latest News

Stay hydrated for summer heat
The Ishpeming Senior Center is a great place to get away from the heat.
Stay hydrated for summer heat
Strega Nonna to host concert to benefit UP Diabetes Outreach Network
2nd Annual Copper Shores Community Health Foundation to host community-wide picnic in L’Anse
4 Marquette County organizations receive Going PRO Talent Fund awards