Youth summer program gives students work experience with DNR

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Rehabilitation Services and DNR summer youth program is underway for about 50 students across the Upper Peninsula.

Monday, a small group of those students met at Blueberry Ridge in Sands Township to clean up the area. Those who host the program say it provides many benefits to students with disabilities.

“It provides and affords an opportunity to students with disabilities to experience work-based learning in an actual work site at a DNR park. They learn teamwork, positive attitudes, deadlines, and how to work together,” said Roy Del Valle, Michigan Rehabilitation Services District Manager.

The program started in 2008 to provide real work experience for the students. Monday, students cleaned the parking area, raked, pruned branches from trails and painted the DNR outhouse. For the DNR, the work the students provide is a big help.

“A lot of times we’re short-staffed out at our locations and these guys come out here and they do one heck of a job. It really helps us maintain that great experience with our visitors,” said Kyle Loup, Michigan DNR Park Ranger.

Student Michael Lehto says he’s met some great friends and learned about working thanks to the program.

“People should do this program so they help build character. It also helps you understand what roles are meant for the workforce. As I got more enveloped into this program I got to know people, friends that I would never forget,” Lehto said.

The program is available through your local intermediate school districts and is for students with disabilities ages 14 to 26.

MARESA helps coordinate the summer youth program for Marquette and Alger Counties.

