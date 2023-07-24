UP Firefighters Tournament coming to Negaunee this weekend

The UP Firefighters Tournament is coming to Negaunee this weekend.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 128th annual U.P. Firefighters Tournament is coming to Negaunee.

The event includes four full days of events including parades, food, dances and races. Teams of firefighters from departments across the U.P. will face off in unique racing events.

Participating firefighters say it helps bring the departments together.

“One of the biggest reasons I love participating is to build that camaraderie between firefighters all across the Upper Peninsula, especially being as rural as we are, a lot of times when emergency situations come up we have to rely on other departments for mutual aid, so this is a great way to be able to spend time and build that camaraderie between different departments,” said Negaunee Fire Department Firefighter and Secretary Mason Tompkins.

The tournament gets started Friday at 7 p.m. with a dress parade followed by a street dance at the Negaunee Ice Arena.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the investigation, the three men chatted online with undercover deputies posing as...
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor
Handcuffs graphic
Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true

Latest News

Dan Baier is biking through the U.P.
Man bikes through Upper Michigan for ALS
Man bikes through Upper Michigan for ALS
Sturgeon River kayak launch installed in Chassell, Centennial Park improvements proposed
The launch will allow for easier access to the Sturgeon River, and the DNR is considering a...
Sturgeon River kayak launch installed in Chassell, Centennial Park improvements proposal under consideration
Youth summer program gives students work experience with DNR