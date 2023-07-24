UP Firefighters Tournament coming to Negaunee this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 128th annual U.P. Firefighters Tournament is coming to Negaunee.

The event includes four full days of events including parades, food, dances and races. Teams of firefighters from departments across the U.P. will face off in unique racing events.

Participating firefighters say it helps bring the departments together.

“One of the biggest reasons I love participating is to build that camaraderie between firefighters all across the Upper Peninsula, especially being as rural as we are, a lot of times when emergency situations come up we have to rely on other departments for mutual aid, so this is a great way to be able to spend time and build that camaraderie between different departments,” said Negaunee Fire Department Firefighter and Secretary Mason Tompkins.

The tournament gets started Friday at 7 p.m. with a dress parade followed by a street dance at the Negaunee Ice Arena.

