Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs
Awards included best in show, most unique and best of breed.
Upper Echelon Car Show revved up at Lower Harbor

Latest News

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan...
Negaunee City Manager goes backpacking on Isle Royale
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens