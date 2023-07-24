Summer heat, humidity picking up steam this week

Heat index could reach extreme caution into midweek -- soaking rain, t’storms also possible.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NWS plus EGLE air quality alerts in effect HERE.

An amplifying warm air ridge approaches Upper Michigan and the Upper Midwest this week, ramping up heat and humidity levels -- heat indices could reach extreme caution Wednesday and Thursday. Sliding down the path of the ridge are a series of Canadian Prairies systems to trigger showers and thunderstorms across the U.P. late Tuesday through early Friday -- local flash flooding is possible from heavy downpours. Milder, slightly drier air brings refreshment to the weekend before heat and humidity pick up again early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with few thunderstorms south, then diminishing overnight; patchy dense fog during morning

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (cooler interior, milder south)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms; rain and storms picking up west late

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s (cooler Keweenaw, hotter interior west)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; occasional heavy rain; breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with few to scattered showers and thunderstorms; occasional heavy rain; breezy

>Highs: 80s/90

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with few showers and thunderstorms, picking up towards evening; cooler

>Highs: 70s/80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with showers then taper off; cooler

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday, Last Day of July (31st): Partly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s/80

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

