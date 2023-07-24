Sturgeon River kayak launch installed in Chassell, Centennial Park improvements proposal under consideration

CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Kayakers and canoers will now have an easier time accessing the Sturgeon River near Chassell.

A kayak launch was installed on Monday just off of the US-41 Sturgeon River Bridge.

“What we’re going to be adding today is going to be a gangway that will lead out to a floating dock,” said Chassell Township Planning Commission Vice Chairs Keith Meyer. “Which will include a transfer that people can set their kayak on and then access the river.”

Grants from the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation and a village recreation millage funded the project. It is part of the town’s five-year Recreation Plan, which was determined by a public survey in 2017.

In addition to the launch, two signs have been installed nearby, funded by Visit Keweenaw’s Destination Grant. The signs are there to mark the river’s historical significance to the town. The river was used to transport lumber to Chassell’s sawmills in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“It’s really nice to point that out,” said Chassell Heritage Center Curator Mat Moore. “And hopefully people will realize that this is more than just a beautiful river. It’s also a very important part of Chassell itself.”

Moore also provided artwork to use on one of the signs.

Those are not the only additions planned for Chassell. The township has also submitted a Spark Grant application to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The proposal’s total is $495,000 and would be used to enhance accessibility at Centennial Park. Improvements would include rebuilding the waterfront boardwalk, a concrete path leading from the park’s pavilion down to the waterfront and adding an adjustable boat ramp dock.

“We’re also looking to retrofit our restrooms at our pavilion with ADA-accessible restrooms, and then also provide an exterior door that will provide year-round access to those restrooms,” added Meyers. “And we’re also looking to get new boards for our ice rink, as well as repairing the curtains that go around our pavilion.”

Meyers says the DNR should come to a decision on the proposal in September. If approved, work could begin on some projects before the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.