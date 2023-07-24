State gas price average dips 7 cents over the past week

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - - Gas prices in Michigan have fallen 7 cents from last week. 

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are paying an average of $3.49 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 5 cents less than this time last month, and 96 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average sits 10 cents higher, at $3.59 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank, which is down from about $26 from 2022′s highest price last June.

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest average can be found in Alger County, at $3.70 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baraga County at $3.42 per gallon.

