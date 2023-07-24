South Shore Fishing Association to host annual Veteran’s Fishing Day

Veteran's Fishing Day 2018.
Veteran's Fishing Day 2018.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fishing association is thanking veterans for their service with a fishing trip.

The South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA) is hosting its annual Veteran’s Fishing Day on Saturday, August 5, at 8 a.m.

Vets will start the day fishing on Lake Superior followed by a boat parade where they’ll have a chance to show off their catches.

Thill’s Fish House will then clean all the fish while the vets enjoy lunch in Lakeview Area with their families.

Organizers say the event is more than just a fun day for veterans.

“We find that it’s a very healing process,” said Pamela Basal, SSFA Veteran’s Fishing Day Committee member. “They make new friends, they realize that they’re not alone in what they went through, and it opens a door for them that they haven’t opened in a long time. It’s a healing day, it’s a fun day, and it’s amazing for our boat captains, as well, to get to hear the stories from our veterans and to catch fish all at the same time.”

The South Shore Fishing Association needs volunteers to make sure the day runs smoothly for veterans. Sign up to fish or volunteer here.

