Republic Sportsman’s Club hosts 33rd Annual Fishing Derby

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic Sportsman’s Club wrapped up its 33rd annual fishing derby on Sunday.

Over the weekend, anglers young and old took to the Michigamme River Basin. The goal: To catch the largest fish for a cash prize.

More than 350 anglers signed up for the competition. Alongside the derby, there were raffles, music and food at the event.

Republic Sportsmans Club President Craig Vanbeek said this event has become more than just a fishing competition.

“It’s one opportunity to bring our community together,” Vanbeek said. “We’ve been pretty fortunate, even through COVID, we were able to continually have this fishing derby. We’ve been pretty steady on the 33 years and, every year, we enjoy getting together with friends, and community. We have people that come from all over the country for this event.”

Vanbeek also said to keep an eye out for a kid’s ice fishing tournament this winter, as well as other opportunities to get into fishing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.