Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.
Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.
They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.
The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.
Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.
