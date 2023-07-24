Pleasant day before a hot dome moves in

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patchy fog will clear out during the morning. Temperatures will be seasonal through tomorrow with afternoon pop-up thundershowers. An upper-level ridge amplifies bringing a hot and humid air mass. We’re looking at highs around 90° with heat indices potentially in the low to mid-90s on Thursday. A cold front swings in Thursday night into Friday, which will usher in more seasonal air for the weekend.

Today: A mix of sun/clouds with isolated t’showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 80s

Thursday: Partly sunny hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s

>Heat Index: Low to mid-90s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of morning showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

