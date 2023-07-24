Pleasant day before a hot dome moves in
Patchy fog will clear out during the morning. Temperatures will be seasonal through tomorrow with afternoon pop-up thundershowers. An upper-level ridge amplifies bringing a hot and humid air mass. We’re looking at highs around 90° with heat indices potentially in the low to mid-90s on Thursday. A cold front swings in Thursday night into Friday, which will usher in more seasonal air for the weekend.
Today: A mix of sun/clouds with isolated t’showers
>Highs: Low to mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south
Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 80s
Thursday: Partly sunny hot and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s
>Heat Index: Low to mid-90s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of morning showers
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
