New substation coming to Negaunee

Negaunee Substation Groundbreaking.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new power substation is coming to Negaunee.

Monday evening Negaunee City Officials held a ground-breaking near the end of Peninsula Street.

The cost of the new sub-station is about $6 million. Members of the Lake Superior Community Partnership were joined by State Representative Jenn Hill for the ground-breaking. Staff from WPPI Energy were also on hand.

Negaunee’s City Manager says the new substation will help keep costs low for residents.

“We’re building a new substation to increase capacity for the city, reliability for the city, safety for electricity and we’re keeping your prices low, as low as we can,” said Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager.

Heffron says they hope to have a ribbon cutting for the finished substation in about a year.

