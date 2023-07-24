Negaunee City Manager goes backpacking on Isle Royale

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is in the midst of downtown development projects.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says crews are updating infrastructure, placemaking, and building a new electrical substation.

He talks about the city projects on Upper Michigan Today and shares a bit about a personal project of his- a backpacking trip on Isle Royale.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

They recap their experiences at Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival and the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament.

Now, back to city projects.

Iron Street might be torn up, but its businesses still await your patronage.

Though Heffron says the downtown projects are keeping him busy, he was able to escape for a week-long backpacking trip on Isle Royale.

He shares his favorite moments from the trip on Upper Michigan Today.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron shares moments from his backpacking trip on Isle Royale.

You can keep up with the City of Negaunee’s happenings at cityofnegaunee.com.

