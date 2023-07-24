MTU season tickets on sale, Early Bird pricing until Aug. 11

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Season tickets for Michigan Tech hockey, football, basketball, and volleyball are on sale at the Student Development Complex (SDC) Central Ticket Office or online. The Early Bird deadline for all sports is August 11.

Hockey Early Bird season ticket packages for adults are $446 and include 21 total games, which is three more games than last year. There are 18 regular season contests scheduled and three postseason games. Youth Early Bird season ticket packages for hockey are $268 for the 2023-24 campaign.

Tech Athletics also announced that the popular “Hat Trick Package” for hockey will be back again this year. Choose from any three home series games excluding the Northern Michigan games and the Winter Carnival Series. The ticket package is $60 for adults and $30 for youth. These will be available for sale on August 16.

In addition to these deals, premium seating at Rail 555 enters its third season for $735. The number 555 is in honor of the 555 wins by Coach John MacInnes as leader of the Huskies from 1956-82.

Tech Athletics offers VIP 2-Pack ticket packages for the 2023 football season. Prices are $400 for a 2-Pack and $450 for a 2-Pack with VIP parking.

Football Early Bird general admission tickets are $64, Basketball reserved seat season tickets are $258, and Volleyball general admission season tickets are $102.

Family Pack and Group pricing along with Faculty and Staff discounts and Senior and Military discounts are also available for each sport. Contact the SDC Central Ticket Office for more information.

Pricing for each sport and ticket option is as follows:

HOCKEY

Rail 555 Premium Seating - $735

Early Bird Discount Adult Season Ticket - $446

Early Bird Discount Youth Season Ticket - $268

Reserved Adult Season Ticket (after August 11) - $473

Reserved Youth Season Ticket (after August 11) - $284

Hat Trick Package (after August 11) - Adult $60, Youth $30

Single Game Tickets (after August 28) - Adults $25, Youth $15

FOOTBALL

Early Bird Discount Season Ticket - $64

General Admission Season Ticket (after August 11) - $68

VIP 2-Pack - $400 • VIP 2-Pack with VIP Parking - $450

VIP Single Tickets - $60

Single Game Tickets (on sale August 21) - Adults $15, Youth $6

BASKETBALL

Early Bird Discount Reserved Season Ticket - $258

Reserved Season Ticket (after August 11) - $274

Single Game Tickets (on sale August 28) - Adult Reserved $16, Youth Reserved $16; Adult General Admission $12, Youth General Admission $6

VOLLEYBALL

Early Bird Discount Adult Season Ticket - $102

Early Bird Discount Youth Season Ticket - $51

Adult Season Ticket (after August 11) - $108

Youth Season Ticket (after August 11) - $54

Single Match Tickets (on sale August 21) - Adult $12, Youth $6

All credit card transactions will have a transaction fee of 2.3 % of the total sales amount.

