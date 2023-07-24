Michigan Civil Rights Commission passes hate crime resolution

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meeting in Marquette on Monday, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission expanded its support of hate crime legislation.

The commission passed a resolution supporting executive and legislative action that would expand what’s classified as a hate crime and add alternative penalties for hate crimes. The commission specifically mentioned desecration and vandalization.

“I think this is an important resolution to consider in light of the actions and activities that are starting to happen around the State of Michigan as well as this country,” said Secretary Gloria Lara. “There have been acts of desecration among Jewish Synagogues in Grand Rapids.”

Instances of hate crimes have also been found in the Upper Peninsula. In early July, 23-year-old Nathan Weeden was indicted for allegedly painting swastikas on Temple Jacob in Hancock. Back in June, 19-year-old Sean Pietila from Pickford was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly making antisemitic threats on Instagram.

Commissioner Luke Londo, who graduated from Marquette Senior High School, said addressing civil rights issues for the entire state is essential.

“The civil rights issues in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City are, largely, the same issues that are affecting Yoopers as well,” Londo said. “So, it’s not only important to come up and have a meeting up here but it’s also important to showcase to the people here we are concerned about the civil rights issues of all Michiganders, especially and including, residents of the Upper Peninsula.”

Currently, hate crimes are classified as physical contact with an individual, destruction or defacement of property, or a threat to do either action based on race, color, religion, gender, or national origin.

The resolution supports a State House bill that would add protection for age, mental or physical disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals. The legislation would also allow for an alternative sentence where the offender could serve the community they acted against.

Right now, punishments can be up to two years in prison or a $5,000 fine, or both.

