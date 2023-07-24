Michigan Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association opens new office in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association opened a new office in Marquette on Monday.

The Alzheimer’s Association had an office in Marquette until it closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new space.

The Alzheimer’s Association says the disease is prevalent in the U.P.

“One of the reasons we’re so happy to be in the U.P. is the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is high,” said Jennifer Lepard, Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter president and CEO. “The biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is aging, and the U.P. is an aging community. There are about 7,000 people estimated in the U.P. that are living with Alzheimer’s. That means that there’s probably another 20,000 people in the U.P. that are caring for those 7,000 people.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s new office is located at 1229 W. Washington St. in Suite 6. It will have open office hours from 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

