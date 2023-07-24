Michigan Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association opens new office in Marquette

Alzheimer's Association grand opening ceremony.
Alzheimer's Association grand opening ceremony.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association opened a new office in Marquette on Monday.

The Alzheimer’s Association had an office in Marquette until it closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new space.

The Alzheimer’s Association says the disease is prevalent in the U.P.

“One of the reasons we’re so happy to be in the U.P. is the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is high,” said Jennifer Lepard, Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter president and CEO. “The biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is aging, and the U.P. is an aging community. There are about 7,000 people estimated in the U.P. that are living with Alzheimer’s. That means that there’s probably another 20,000 people in the U.P. that are caring for those 7,000 people.”

The Alzheimer’s Association’s new office is located at 1229 W. Washington St. in Suite 6. It will have open office hours from 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs

Latest News

Summer heat, humidity picking up steam this week
South Shore Fishing Association to host annual Veteran’s Fishing Day
Michigan Civil Rights Commission passes hate crime resolution
‘I’m excited to start’: Paul LaBine sworn in as new Houghton County prosecuting attorney
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor