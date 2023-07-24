Man bikes through Upper Michigan for ALS

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Baier currently lives in Washington State, but early Monday morning, he took off from his home state of Wisconsin on his bike for a journey by pedal through Michigan.

Baier is taking the ride to raise awareness about a nonprofit called Hope Loves Company (HLC). He said the organization supported his nephews after his sister-in-law was diagnosed with ALS last year.

“John and Liam received a care package from Hope Loves Company, which is a private non-profit, which their mission is to help kids who are impacted by ALS,” said Baier.

HLC offers camps, retreats, scholarships and other services for support. Baier said he wants more people to know that HLC exists.

“I want people to walk away knowing there is an organization out there and people can donate but people can also volunteer for the camps. They’re all over the nation. I just want them to walk away knowing that Hope Loves Company soley exists to help those kids whose parents are going through ALS,” said Baier.

Baier rode a total of 122 miles today, starting in Amberg. He’s stopped in Manistique for the night before continuing his journey to St. Ignace on Tuesday.

Bair said his inspiration comes from the desire to support his family.

“It was really important for me to try to do something, and I can bike. So, I decided to plan a bike ride from my home state of Wisconsin and through the U.P,” said Baier.

Baier said his weeklong trek through Michigan will end in Grand Rapids where he meets up with his family.

