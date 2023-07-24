Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who traveled from Southern Wisconsin to Iron Mountain to meet up with and sexually assault a juvenile was arrested Friday.

The Iron Mountain Police Department received a report on July 12 of a 59-year-old man that traveled to Iron Mountain to meet with a juvenile several days prior. According to police, the man has ties to Wisconsin and Florida.

Police say the man took the juvenile to a motel in Iron Mountain where he sexually assaulted the juvenile.

The Iron Mountain Police began their investigation after receiving the initial complaint on July 12.

On July 21, the man once again began attempting to contact the juvenile but this time was communicating with an IMPD Officer.

The man traveled to Iron Mountain again, believing he was going to be meeting up with the juvenile a second time. IMPD lured him to a safe location in Iron Mountain where he was taken into custody. The investigation is open and ongoing.

The 59-year-old man is lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center without bond and is awaiting arraignment in Dickinson County District Court. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

