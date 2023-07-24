Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who traveled from Southern Wisconsin to Iron Mountain to meet up with and sexually assault a juvenile was arrested Friday.

The Iron Mountain Police Department received a report on July 12 of a 59-year-old man that traveled to Iron Mountain to meet with a juvenile several days prior. According to police, the man has ties to Wisconsin and Florida.

Police say the man took the juvenile to a motel in Iron Mountain where he sexually assaulted the juvenile.

The Iron Mountain Police began their investigation after receiving the initial complaint on July 12.

On July 21, the man once again began attempting to contact the juvenile but this time was communicating with an IMPD Officer.

The man traveled to Iron Mountain again, believing he was going to be meeting up with the juvenile a second time. IMPD lured him to a safe location in Iron Mountain where he was taken into custody. The investigation is open and ongoing.

The 59-year-old man is lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center without bond and is awaiting arraignment in Dickinson County District Court. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs
Awards included best in show, most unique and best of breed.
Upper Echelon Car Show revved up at Lower Harbor

Latest News

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan...
Negaunee City Manager goes backpacking on Isle Royale
Chris Durley stops by to preview the Marquette County Fair with Mandy Koskela.
Marquette County Fair to hold the first annual fun run
State gas price average dips 7 cents over the past week
Lake Superior Day in Copper Harbor.
Copper Harbor celebrates Lake Superior