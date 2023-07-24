KBIC wraps up 45th Annual Powwow

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ojibwa Campground was full of singing, dancing and music on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its 45th Annual Powwow. Festivities finished up with a grand entry.

Powwow Committee Member Christine Awonohopay said people traveled across state lines to attend.

“Everybody comes from all over the country to be here at our powwow to celebrate together,” Awonohopay said. “We have many different tribes and tribal people from all over here. We have about 500 dancers, and we have about 12 drums, so we’ve had a really good turnout.”

Awonohopay said powwows are a time for Native Americans to reconnect with their roots. She said it’s also a time to pass down traditions to the next generation.

“My kids have been coming to powwows since before they could walk,” Awonohopay said. “It’s our culture, we live our culture, it’s our life, it’s our tradition and we need to pass it down to our future generations. It’s important to keep these things alive and going.”

She also said it’s also a time to educate those outside the community about Native American history.

“It’s also for people to come and learn about our culture, what we do, learn about how we celebrate our life, it’s just a celebration,” Awonohopay said. “With powwows we have, like I said, people from all over the country coming and dancing, we have our different dance styles, and everybody gathers and we’re like one big, happy family.”

Awonohopay said she is thankful for everyone who was able to attend.

