Just Believe promotes staying safe in the sun during UV Safety Month

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - July is a special month for safety in the summer sun.

UV Safety Month is dedicated to educating people on how to stay safe outside. UV rays, or ultraviolet rays, can cause many different kinds of skin damage and even skin cancer.

The non-profit organization Just Believe wants to encourage safety in the sun. To do so, the organization has even set up sunscreen dispensers around Marquette County. Delight Hill, a trustee from Just Believe, said that sunscreen is not the only way to protect yourself.

“You could also wear a hat to make sure you’re protected on your head and face and that kind of thing,” Hill said. “I look for a UVF rating on a hat to make sure I’m okay. Then you wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.”

Hill also encourages seeking shade and drinking plenty of water.

