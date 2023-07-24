Just Believe promotes staying safe in the sun during UV Safety Month

UV Safety Month is dedicated to educating people on how to stay safe outside. These rays can cause many different kinds of skin damage and even skin cancer.
By Ethan Jennings
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - July is a special month for safety in the summer sun.

UV Safety Month is dedicated to educating people on how to stay safe outside. UV rays, or ultraviolet rays, can cause many different kinds of skin damage and even skin cancer.

The non-profit organization Just Believe wants to encourage safety in the sun. To do so, the organization has even set up sunscreen dispensers around Marquette County. Delight Hill, a trustee from Just Believe, said that sunscreen is not the only way to protect yourself.

“You could also wear a hat to make sure you’re protected on your head and face and that kind of thing,” Hill said. “I look for a UVF rating on a hat to make sure I’m okay. Then you wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.”

Hill also encourages seeking shade and drinking plenty of water.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs graphic
Man arrested for traveling from WI to Iron Mountain, sexually assaulting juvenile
CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs

Latest News

Summer heat, humidity picking up steam this week
South Shore Fishing Association to host annual Veteran’s Fishing Day
Michigan Civil Rights Commission passes hate crime resolution
‘I’m excited to start’: Paul LaBine sworn in as new Houghton County prosecuting attorney
3 arrested for child sex crimes in Houghton County, including former professor