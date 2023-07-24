Italian Fest to return to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society of Ishpeming’s Italian Fest is back for its 124th year.

There will be live music, a bounce castle and a host of games. The day-long picnic’s main attraction will be food vendors selling Italian staples like meatballs, Italian sandwiches, and ice cream.

Organizers say you don’t have to be Italian to enjoy Italian Fest.

“It’s for everybody,” said Jim Bertucci, St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society president. “We invite everybody to come. You do not have to be Italian to be here. In fact, we welcome everybody. It’s a community event. We want to see everybody here to enjoy the day, relax, listen to the bands, and eat some good food.”

Italian Fest will be this Saturday, July 29 at noon at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming.

