Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A travel trailer is a total loss after a fire in Ishpeming Township Monday.

According to an Ishpeming Police Officer on scene, a travel trailer caught fire at a home on Woodland Drive. There are no injuries reported in the fire.

The homeowner was burning logs when a spark set the trailer on fire, according to an Ishpeming firefighter on scene.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.