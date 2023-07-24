Travel trailer total loss after fire in Ishpeming Township

The Ishpeming Police and Fire Department on scene of a trailer fire on Woodland Drive.
By TV6 News Team
Jul. 24, 2023
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A travel trailer is a total loss after a fire in Ishpeming Township Monday.

According to an Ishpeming Police Officer on scene, a travel trailer caught fire at a home on Woodland Drive. There are no injuries reported in the fire.

The homeowner was burning logs when a spark set the trailer on fire, according to an Ishpeming firefighter on scene.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

