Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Fraser man was arrested on Saturday after driving his vehicle into Lake Superior.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a report of a car that had driven into Lake Superior off of Whitefish Point State Harbor Pier around 4:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found that the driver and sole passenger had exited the vehicle and were uninjured.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and carrying concealed firearms while under the influence.

The driver is lodged at the Chippewa County Jail pending arraignment.

