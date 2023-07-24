Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Fraser man was arrested on Saturday after driving his vehicle into Lake Superior.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a report of a car that had driven into Lake Superior off of Whitefish Point State Harbor Pier around 4:30 a.m.
When troopers arrived, they found that the driver and sole passenger had exited the vehicle and were uninjured.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and carrying concealed firearms while under the influence.
The driver is lodged at the Chippewa County Jail pending arraignment.
