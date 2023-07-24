Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier

Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier
Vehicle drives into Lake Superior off Whitefish Point Pier(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Fraser man was arrested on Saturday after driving his vehicle into Lake Superior.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a report of a car that had driven into Lake Superior off of Whitefish Point State Harbor Pier around 4:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found that the driver and sole passenger had exited the vehicle and were uninjured.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and carrying concealed firearms while under the influence.

The driver is lodged at the Chippewa County Jail pending arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs
Awards included best in show, most unique and best of breed.
Upper Echelon Car Show revved up at Lower Harbor

Latest News

Italian Fest.
Italian Fest to return to Ishpeming
File Photo: Airsoft guns, which can look similar to real handguns. The gun in the middle is an...
Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot
Veteran's Fishing Day 2018.
South Shore Fishing Association to host annual Veteran’s Fishing Day
The former mayor of Hancock is taking over for Brittany Bulleit, the new judge for the 12th...
‘I’m excited to start’: Paul LaBine sworn in as new Houghton County prosecuting attorney