Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

