Copper Harbor celebrates Lake Superior

Lake Superior Day in Copper Harbor.
Lake Superior Day in Copper Harbor.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Day is all about celebrating the beauty provided by Lake Superior.

Michigan organizations had booths set up to give education on the history of Lake Superior. Packed with music, homemade food and free boat tours of the harbor, the event had something for everyone.

Michigan Technological University Research Scientist Erika Vye said it’s important to be thankful for everything the Lake provides.

“The lake offers us so much for recreation, for our sense of place, and sustainable economic opportunities. We have a lot to be thankful for and we have a lot to offer our gratitude to the lake and I think that’s an important thing,” said Vye.

Lake Superior Day is also an opportunity to share education on ways to protect our lake. People picked up trash throughout the morning while booths at the fest explained different types of invasive species.

Volunteer Lloyd Wescoat said keeping the lake and its beaches clean is our responsibility.

“Well, it’s a wonderful resource, a freshwater resource and if we don’t care for it, it could become polluted and it wouldn’t have as much to give us to enjoy,” said Wescoat.

MSU Extension Educator Lauren Joscovitch said it is important to acknowledge the cooperation of communities from all around taking care of the lake.

“Two different countries that manage it. Multiple tribal nations as well and they all come together to really make this a wonderful resource for everybody and I think acknowledging that it’s not just one person making these decisions but really people coming together,” said Joscovitch.

Lake Superior Day happens every year in July throughout the lake’s coastlines.

