Colorado man arrested after brandishing firearm in Iron Mountain fast-food parking lot

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Colorado man has been arrested after brandishing a handgun in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD).

On Sunday around 11 a.m., the Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched to a local fast-food restaurant after a 59-year-old man, who got upset with employees, left the restaurant and was seen brandishing a handgun in the parking lot. He then left the parking lot in his vehicle.

Shortly after, the man’s vehicle was found in a parking lot of a different restaurant. Officers entered the building through a rear service door and took the man into custody without incident.

As a part of the investigation, a number of “Airsoft” type weapons were found. The one used in this incident had the orange tip removed.

The man was processed at the Dickinson County Correctional Center and released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond. His arraignment date is set for August 2 at 8 a.m.

IMPD officers were assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kingsford Public Safety Department.

