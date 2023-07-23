Scattered showers linger with hot and muggy air this week

Temperatures could reach 90° on Wednesday
Temperatures could reach 90° on Wednesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Expect some scattered showers throughout the evening in the central and eastern counties with warmer air this week. Monday morning partly cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain in the west. On Tuesday and Wednesday expect temperatures to rise into the 80s with pop-up showers possible. Some inland portions of the U.P. could reach the 90° mark by Thursday with muggy air.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain in the central and eastern counties

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated rain and warmer

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; warm and humid air with isolated rain chances

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; even warmer air with pop-up showers

>Highs: Low to High 80s; warmest inland near 90°

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; hot air lingers with scattered rain chances

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; Low 90s possible inland

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; hot air recedes with scattered rain chances

>Highs: 70s/80

