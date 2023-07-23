Ontonagon celebrates annual CopperFest

By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - CopperFest in Ontonagon continued today with live music, shows, and vendors.

Local businesses set up downtown, ranging from craft shops to informational booths and even a car show.

Highland Copper Company Geologist, Eric Shepeck, said CopperFest is for the community to encourage people to come to Ontonagon.

“For the event, just be aware that it is happening in Ontonagon, trying to make it bigger and better every year with all the vendors, music and the shows going on. We have our little corner here just giving out information,” said Shepeck.

Other events in Ontonagon include the Emberlight Festival which will continue through July and August.

