Disability Inclusive Park available in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Ontonagon park offers a fully accessible location for families to enjoy. The Ontonagon Regional Inclusive Community Coalition Park or RICC Park hosted a grand opening ceremony Saturday during Copper Fest.

Park organizer Sue Kempen said the park is a great place for people to relax.

“We’ve had a few events in here. We’ve had Halloween events, but we plan to have it open to the public for anyone that wants to come here. It’s a park open to the public. Anyone can use it to have a picnic as long as they clean up after themselves,” said Kempen.

The RICC Park is designed with disability inclusivity at its core.

Park members maintain the RICC Park. They say it has plenty of accessible benches and tables as well as games for families during events. Park member Jessica Martin said her favorite part is the availability and its little library.

“I like that we now have a book place for people to bring their books. They can take them for free and then bring some back if they want to,” said Martin.

Construction started in 2018, but the park organizer said crews moved quickly and it’s something to be proud of.

“They did the park in stages. These guys did a great job. I mean they laid every brick by hand and it’s something they are proud of. It’s something they can look back at and say I built that,” said Kempen.

If you would like to support the RICC Park click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.