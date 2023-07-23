Brian Harman wins the British Open for first major title

United States' Brian Harman plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third day of the...
United States' Brian Harman plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion for the first time.

The 36-year-old American won the British Open by six strokes after shooting 1-under 70 in a soggy final round at Royal Liverpool. He was 13-under par for the tournament.

There was a four-way tie for second place between Jon Rahm (70), Jason Day (69), Sepp Straka (69) and 21-year-old Tom Kim (67).

Harman’s win was built on keeping his ball out of the bunkers and his brilliance on and around the greens. He missed just one putt under 10 feet all week on the Hoylake links.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs
Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin
Hancock Public Schools superintendent resigns
Alger County Sheriff's Deputy Perry King with the K-9 Unit gives Escanaba Walmart an award...
Escanaba Walmart receives award from Alger County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Keweenaw CAPE’s Make It UP! Makerspace holds beeswax wrap workshop
L&M Fleet Supply opens first Michigan location in Escanaba
Au Train’s Brownstone Inn reopens for business
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.