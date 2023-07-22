Upper Echelon Car Show revved up at Lower Harbor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first ever Upper Echelon Car Show revved up Saturday at Ellwood A. Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

Car enthusiasts from as far as Oregon drove up to show off their cars. There was no limit to what type of cars could enter. All makes and models were welcome to join in the competition. Awards included best in show, most unique and best of breed.

Myles Moncalieri, Common Stance and Upper Echelon creative director said this show is the first of its kind.

“I’ve been doing events for ten years and it seems like half the time it was either all imports or all classics, and we’re just trying to bridge the gap of generations. We have people from 18 all the way to 70s here right now,” Moncalieri.

Organizers say they have high hopes for more of these events in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.