Little Agate celebrates one year anniversary

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A children’s boutique in Marquette is celebrating one year in business.

Friday, Little Agate on Third Street offered free snacks, beverages, a book giveaway and drawings for gift cards to other small businesses. It has also been raising money for the Doulas of Marquette’s “Be the Village” fund. The fund provides financial assistance to mothers who can’t afford a doula. If you are interested in the fund, you can click here for more information.

Little Agate’s owner, Leah Blanchard, says the store is more than just a store for her.

“This is a space that I needed not just for shopping, but also for the people that I get to meet and the friends that I’ve made,” said Blanchard. “[I’m] just grateful to be here and can’t wait to see what we can do in the future.”

Little Agate is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

