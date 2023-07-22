Isolated storms with warming trend next week

Isolated storms roll through the region with a small break from the rain late tonight into most of Sunday. Rain chances increase Sunday evening with scattered rain in the eastern portions of the U.P. Monday morning expect cloudy skies with warmer air throughout next week. A high pressure will push warmer air into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 80s.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Saturday: Scattered isolated storms with calmer skies by the late night

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered thundershowers in the eastern counties in the evening

>Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers possible with warmer air

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; pop-up showers with hot air throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; pop-up showers with hot and humid air

>Highs: Low to High 80s; warmest inland near 90°

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy; hot air could lead to scattered showers in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; Low 90s possible inland

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cooler air

>Highs: 70s/80

