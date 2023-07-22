Hiawatha music festival continues to rock the weekend

The 43rd Hiawatha Music Festival is in full throttle at Marquette's Tourist Park.
The 43rd Hiawatha Music Festival is in full throttle at Marquette's Tourist Park.(Tony Anderson)
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 43rd Hiawatha Music Festival was in full throttle Saturday at Tourist Park in Marquette.

Music started at 11 a.m. with plans to play past midnight. Other than music, the festival offers plenty of food stands and craft vendors.

For kids, they have an open mic and a craft tent. Peter Britz, 5, won the children’s t-shirt design contest. His design will be featured on all kids’ shirts given out at the festival.

“(Saturday) is really the main day of Hiawatha,” said Terri Brocklund, the director of Hiawatha Traditional Music Fesitval. “(Sunday) night we end earlier because people have to go to work the next morning. So, the music ends earlier, but (Saturday) is the best.”

Sunday is the last day of the festival, and it goes from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

