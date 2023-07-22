Happy Hiawatha: 43rd annual Traditional Music Festival kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 43rd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival kicked off Friday evening in Marquette. Hundreds filled Tourist Park for the three-day festival.

Along with more than 20 musical acts, there are numerous tents, workshops, vendors and crafts for all ages. The styles of music included are bluegrass, Celtic, acoustic blues and folk music.

“It’s like the biggest family reunion you can imagine with the most awesome music, the most awesome dancing, the most awesome food and art,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-Op Executive Director. “It just fills your spirit.”

The festival has a full lineup all weekend. On Saturday, things get started with an open mic at 11 a.m. followed by performer Michael Waite at 12:30 p.m.

