Happy Hiawatha: 43rd annual Traditional Music Festival kicks off in Marquette

Kick off for the 43rd annual Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette
Kick off for the 43rd annual Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 43rd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival kicked off Friday evening in Marquette. Hundreds filled Tourist Park for the three-day festival.

Along with more than 20 musical acts, there are numerous tents, workshops, vendors and crafts for all ages. The styles of music included are bluegrass, Celtic, acoustic blues and folk music.

“It’s like the biggest family reunion you can imagine with the most awesome music, the most awesome dancing, the most awesome food and art,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-Op Executive Director. “It just fills your spirit.”

The festival has a full lineup all weekend. On Saturday, things get started with an open mic at 11 a.m. followed by performer Michael Waite at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire in Marquette Township Super One parking lot, July 20, 2023.
Marquette Township firefighters respond to truck fire in Super One parking lot
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team
Michigan map and airplane wing image.
Update: Proposed cut to Essential Air Service voted down in US House
This is the street where the attack occurred.
DNR explains investigation into animal attack
Mugshot of Erick Alatalo
Lake Linden man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Marquette childrens boutique celebrates one year of business with fundraiser, food and gift...
Little Agate celebrates one year anniversary
City commissioners visit and gauge the progress of multimillion dollar waste water upgrades.
City commissioners tour $14 million waste treatment project
Alger County Sheriff's Deputy Perry King with the K-9 Unit gives Escanaba Walmart an award...
Escanaba Walmart receives award from Alger County Sheriff’s Office
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs