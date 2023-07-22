Golf outing raises $10k for families facing loss

Amarah’s Light held its 5th annual golf outing Saturday in Gwinn.
Amarah’s Light held its 5th annual golf outing Saturday in Gwinn.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Amarah’s Light held its 5th annual golf outing on Saturday in Gwinn.

Players paid $75 to enter and were given goody bags, two free meals and it included a round of golf.

There were 130 players Saturday, raising nearly $10,000 for Amarah’s Light.

“A hundred percent of that money goes back to families that have lost children,” said Wayne Filizetti, co-founder and board member of Amarah’s Light. “Of course, we are expanding as we’ve grown here over the years. So now we are looking at sending people to academies for EMS and firefighters.”

Amarah’s Light is hoping to expand its program to the whole U.P., if you are interested in Amarah’s Light you can visit their Facebook page here.

