Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six-year-old Mason Clark had his wish come true Saturday afternoon with the help of the Canadian National Railroad (CN).

Clark, a resident of Delta County, was recently diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. This is a rare form of childhood brain cancer.

Clark’s lifelong dream is to be a train conductor. So, CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.

Jon Gendron, Canadian National Railroad transportation manager, said more departments started to join in after hearing about the planning.

“Our conductors and engineers union and our engineering department found out about it, and they started doing the rest of the organization. We just organized the train ride. They have everything else organized,” said Gendron. “It was great that all these guys came together for young Mason.”

The train went from Gladstone to Bark River, where the community came to cheer on Conductor Clark.

To donate to Mason’s radiation therapy, visit the GoFundMe page.

