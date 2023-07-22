Canadian National Railroad helped make a wish come true

CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.
CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six-year-old Mason Clark had his wish come true Saturday afternoon with the help of the Canadian National Railroad (CN).

Clark, a resident of Delta County, was recently diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG. This is a rare form of childhood brain cancer.

Clark’s lifelong dream is to be a train conductor. So, CN officials made arrangements to hire this little conductor for the day.

Jon Gendron, Canadian National Railroad transportation manager, said more departments started to join in after hearing about the planning.

“Our conductors and engineers union and our engineering department found out about it, and they started doing the rest of the organization. We just organized the train ride. They have everything else organized,” said Gendron. “It was great that all these guys came together for young Mason.”

The train went from Gladstone to Bark River, where the community came to cheer on Conductor Clark.

To donate to Mason’s radiation therapy, visit the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
Ironwood woman found guilty on 5 counts of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County
Mugshot for Ryan Philipps.
Appeal denied for Menominee Township man convicted of assault and reckless driving
Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin
Hancock Public Schools superintendent resigns
This is the street where the attack occurred.
DNR explains investigation into animal attack
A drummer performs a soundcheck on the first day of the inaugural Northern Lights Music Festival
Inaugural Escanaba music festival takes out loan to cover costs

Latest News

Awards included best in show, most unique and best of breed.
Upper Echelon Car Show revved up at Lower Harbor
Amarah’s Light held its 5th annual golf outing Saturday in Gwinn.
Golf outing raises $10k for families facing loss
The 43rd Hiawatha Music Festival is in full throttle at Marquette's Tourist Park.
Hiawatha music festival continues to rock the weekend
Kick off for the 43rd annual Hiawatha Music Festival in Marquette
Happy Hiawatha: 43rd annual Traditional Music Festival kicks off in Marquette